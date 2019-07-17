Toronto topples Impact

There’s nothing better than a great rivalry match on a summer Saturday night at Stade Saputo. Well one thing would have made it better that would have been if the Montreal Impact had bested the visiting Toronto FC but it was Toronto taking a 2-0 decision over the home side. Toronto’s Alejandro Pozuelo scored the game-winning goal in the 61st minute while Jozy Altidore padded the lead on a free-kick in extra-time to deliver the road win for TFC. The first sold-out crowd of 19,619 fans for the 2019 campaign, which included a boisterous, vocal section of red-shirted TFC fans who had made the trip, was entertained by a great match. Montreal looked primed to take the game as they were in a great first on the ball frame of mind and spent plenty of time in the attacking third, but just couldn’t get anything past Toronto keeper Quentin Westberg. The two sides went into the break in a nil-nil draw, even though there was quality chances by Montreal’s Orji Okwonkwo one more than one occasion in the opening 45 and when play resumed in the 53rd minute. It was Toronto’s Pozelo who broke the scoreless deadlock in the 61st minute of play when he was left alone with open space, striking the ball into the bottom right corner from the top of the box. At the 65 minute mark, the game went into a 30 minute delay for a thunderstorm and when play resumed, the Impact applied pressure looking for the equalizer but could not get the ball into the net. Anthony Jackson-Hamel was presented with a pair of opportunities to pull the game even but was denied. In extra-time the Impact upped the attack, including a pair of corners but was unable to convert either set piece. Altidore’s tally off of a free kick sealed the deal. The loss has Montreal seated in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with 30 points; just ahead of the club is Atlanta United FC, also with 30 points but with two games in hand. Montreal is on the road this week and will face the Columbus Crew SC at MAPFRE Stadium Saturday evening.
