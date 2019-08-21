The Lakeshore and Laval Delta Tornades U-14 girls soccer teams had a variety of mixed emotions about their 1-1 tie in Beaconsfield on Thursday night.
“Lakeshore is the best team in the league, don’t get me wrong, so it’s nice to be able to play against the best team and see how you sort of stand up against them,” Delta coach Uzo Ubani said. “So I congratulate all the Lakeshore kids. Even in the line, I told them that was a fantastic second half they played, I told them all one by one. And I told the coaches too because they probably feel like, ‘you know what, we should have won the game 4-1,’ right? That’s how they probably feel, you know. We see it differently and they see it differently. So it’s all good.”
Lilee Rose-Banville scored in the first half to give the Tornades a 1-0 lead. Lakeshore dominated possession in the second half but was unable to finish until Skylar Rokov scored a late equalizer.
“We’ve struggled getting goals the whole year and that’s what the second half was, a team who can press all day long but can’t finish,” Lakeshore coach Sue Belair said. “It’s frustrating, we all know it. The girls know it. We’ve been working all year on that. Our biggest weakness right now, our challenge, is putting the ball in the back of the net. So when we play our game, like we did in the second half, we dominate games, and now we’ve got to find a way to hit the back of the net.”
While Belair was unhappy Lakeshore had to settle for a tie, Ubani felt his team played two different games.
“We played a great first half,” Ubani said. “The second half, for whatever reason, I don’t know if it’s because the kids felt they wanted to win, because it was 1-0, but they all just, all 10 of them, just sat back together. And no matter what we tried to do in terms of formation, the kids just weren’t moving up and there was no space between, for our team.
“So that was the biggest problem. The other team played the way they normally do that, but for some reason our kids just didn’t play with a good structure. So that made it difficult in the second half, but the fact that we know how to defend means that we still left here with a 1-1 tie. So that’s the positive I can take away from it.”
