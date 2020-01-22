The Town of Mount Royal is looking for the support from its citizens in moving forward with a major project, the construction of a new sports and community complex with a target date of the fall of 2022 for completion. This was one of the planks in the platform that TMR mayor Philippe Roy ran on when he was first elected in 2013. “This has been something (the complex) that has been talked about for 30-35 years,” Mayor Philippe Roy said. “When I first ran I knew I wanted to make this my first promise.” A survey 10 years ago showed that TMR was pretty much even with other municipalities when it came to facilities like libraries and parks but was lagging in its recreational facilities. A major consultation in 2015 produced a plan of renovation and construction that would cost around 34 million to complete, when re-elected in 2017, Mayor Roy knew he wanted to proceed with the project to benefit the residents of the Town. “We formed a committee and looked at that consultation and how we should proceed,” Roy said. “Things had changed, the best option was to fully build a new facility, not to renovate the existing center and add to it.” That plan came out with a price tag of 47 million to accomplish and that is where Mayor Roy and the committee are looking to get the citizens on board to proceed with the plan. There will be a referendum on February 16 to seek approval and ahead of that, tomorrow night there will be an information session to answer any questions or concerns and for citizens to view the plans and mock-up of the complex. “Doing completely new construction may cost more at this point but will provide savings in the long term,” he said. “The tax increase to build this would be around $140 a year or $13 a month.” The savings in the future will stem from the green construction elements of the complex, 40 percent of the roof’s surface would be green, the complex will have a geothermal system and the lighting would be all LED. The building would offer its users two pools, a six and three lane, a double gymnasium, weight room, four times more rooms for community groups to use and a bistro. This all adds up to being able to offer more activities to the citizens of TMR. “It will be a great addition,” he said. “The complex will benefit our youths all the way up to our seniors.” The information session takes place from 6:00 until 8:00 pm in Schofield Hall of the Town Hall, Thursday, January 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.