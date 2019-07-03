The Laval Titans and West Island Lacrosse Association are now tied 1-1 in their midget division regular season series, after the Titans defeated West Island 10-5 Wednesday evening at the Dollard Civic Centre.
Last time out, West Island bested the Titans 10-4 in a lopsided affair. But this time around Laval came out hungry and ready for a physical matchup, defeating their rivals at their own game.
“These kids really intimidated us at our home arena, and the guys were kind of discouraged a bit before the game but we came out big and the guys are happy about it,” said Laval head coach Andrew O’Rourke.
Laval was a step ahead of West Island for the entire 60 minutes. The boys were always first on the ball and they were quick to close out gaps. And their defense was just as nasty as their offense.
The challenge against West Island is matching up with their taller, physically gifted players. WILA is definitely a big team, very talented and they’re older than us, said O’Rourke.
“We have a small group of young talented players and we moved the ball around pretty good tonight and I think we put out a better effort on loose balls,” he said.
However, it was the man between the pipes who shined the brightest for Laval. After the Titans took a commanding 10-5 lead in the third period, West Island started pressing into the offensive zone.
They were bulldozing their way to the front of the net, zipping the ball all over the court. But Laval’s goalie Mathieu Bernier was right there to stop every shot. The unorthodox ‘keeper flailed his legs around, swatting away every shot attempt.
“Our goalie came up huge, pulling up huge saves all game long and I think that was the major difference in the game,” O’Rourke said.
West Island dealt with a short bench and unfavourable bench positioning, according Fitzhenry. The benches favour the away team, which allowed Laval to take advantage of fast breaks into the offensive zone.
West Island was undefeated entering this matchup. The loss was both humbling and necessary, you learn the most from these experiences, says head coach Daniel Fitzhenry.
“Everyone has off days, it’s our first loss so at least we’re going to learn a lot from that,” he said.
