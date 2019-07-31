The Lac St. Louis Orange Tigers pee wee AA baseball team rallied to come back for a 4-4 tie against the Lac St. Louis Retro Tigers at Spring Garden Park in Dollard-des-Ormeaux last Tuesday.
Loik Leduc and Hugo Larocque hit RBI singles in the fifth, when the Orange Tigers scored two runs to tie the game before holding the Retro Tigers scoreless over the last two innings.
“I didn’t have my full team tonight so I’m very proud of my players for coming back to earn a tie against a really good team,” Orange Tigers head coach Guy Bolduc said.
Max Schachter relieved Orange Tigers starter Yoan-Patrick Dufresne after the Retro Tigers extended their lead to 4-1 on Jacob Wallace’s RBI single with one out in the fourth.
Schachter held the Retro Tigers scoreless the rest of the way while getting the last eight outs. He pitched out of a jam in the sixth to close it out with runners on second and third.
“That was a stressful situation for him,” Bolduc said. “That’s part of our role as coaches, to show confidence in our players. It was an experience for him to face that, and he succeeded, so now he’ll be able to draw on that and do even better in the future.”
Leduc, Dufresne, and Orange Tigers teammates Joel Marsh and Maxime Schmitz were looking forward to competing for Lac St. Louis in the provincial championship along with five members of the Retro Tigers, including Jacob Wallace, Cole Teskey, Hugo St-Jacques Rousseau, Michael Ricci and Louis-Phillip Cormier.
Retro Tigers head coach Vince Assalone, who is an assistant coach with the Lac St. Louis provincial team, saw a bit of a drop off for his players following a tournament win in Fleurimont.
“They didn’t play their best game,” Assalone said. “They looked a little bit sluggish, a little bit tired. But they still had a good performance. The pitching was great.”
Prior to the tie, the Retro Tigers had won 11 games since July 2, with their only loss of the month coming in the final of a tournament in Brampton, Ont.
“They’ve been playing really well,” Assalone said. “They’ve been playing their best baseball since the beginning of the season.”
