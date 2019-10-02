The Lindsay Place Tigers bantam boys soccer team made their second lead of the game stand up for a 2-1 win against the Selwyn House Gryphons in Pointe Claire on Thursday. The win was Lindsay Place’s third straight following a season-opening loss against Villa Maria. “That was 9-0, it was brutal,” Tigers coach Sarah Cassoff said. “It was our first game. We only had two practices, well, one and a half, but they weren’t a team yet. So after that game was kind of a wake up call, they knew they had to step it up. We had a little more practice and we became more of a team.”
Tristan McMahon scored in the first half to give Lindsay Place a 1-0 lead.
Luka Bienvenue drew Selwyn House even at 1-1 early in the second half.
Chase Darwish put Lindsay Place ahead again when he scored late in the second half to make it 2-1. “We’ve lost every game by one goal,” Gryphons coach Matthew Held said. “So they’ve all been close, we’ve just got to find a way to score. There’s always something to build on. We’re definitely due for a win, and I think it would be great for the team and for the morale, and to put a one in the win column for our season. But we’ll see what happens, whether we’ll play like we did the last 10 minutes, or the way we played for the first 30 minutes of the game.”
Bienvenue’s goal showed Selwyn House is capable of putting the ball in the net, but Held wants to see more offense generated by a team effort.
“It was definitely a boost but we knew which way the game was going,” he said. “That was an individual effort, taking advantage on one chance. And if we start capitalizing on missed chances, missed opportunities from the other team and we start taking advantage of that, then maybe we’ll generate a little more success.
“But that’s not how we want to win games, that’s not how we want to score goals. We’d rather do it with a full team effort rather than individual efforts.”
