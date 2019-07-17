Tigers Blue past Laval for doubleheader sweep

The Lac St. Louis Tigers Blue mosquito AA baseball team took the broom to the Laval Associes in their doubleheader at St. Charles Park in Dorval on Saturday.
Lac St. Louis won the morning opener 11-8 before completing their two-game sweep with a 12-4 win in the afternoon.
The Tigers started their big day with three-straight extra-base hits to cap a five-run inning in the bottom of the first. Nicolas Pineault and William Nickson hit back-to-back doubles before Dylan Scattolon tripled to stake Lac St. Louis to a 5-1 lead.
“We were playing against Laval, a team that’s a little ahead of us in the standings, though not by much,” Tigers Blue assistant coach Maxime Pare said. “So we felt like we could have a good game. We wanted to start strong, stay tight on defence, and let our bats do the talking.”
Pineault hit a two-run single to tie it at 8-8 in the fifth, when Lac St. Louis maxed out with another five-run outburst after Laval took an 8-6 lead with three runs in the top of the inning.
“We were very opportunistic at the plate,” Pare said. “That was a big hit.”
Tigers shortstop Mael Hurteau made a spectacular leaping catch to get the first out as Lac St. Louis closed it out with a scoreless sixth.
“To close the game out in the sixth inning, that was a really important out to be made,” Pare said.
Laval head coach Hugo Beaudoin had a straightforward explanation for his team’s loss in the first game.
“The story was the errors,” Beaudoin said. “Baseball is a game of errors and we made too many because we hit well but it was a defensive matter. After the game I said it was the errors and the character. The last inning, it was difficult to make them cheer for their teammates, it was like the game was already over. But it was only three runs away, so we could have done something better.
“It’s always a matter of character. It’s not win or lose, it’s how you win and how you lose, that was my message.”
Beaudoin is generally happy with his team’s progression this season.
“I think we are one of the only teams that tries to put everybody on the mound,” Beaudoin said. “This is mosquito and we’re developing our players. If you only put three guys on the mound, then it’s not a team. Everyone has to contribute and I think that’s the key for our season.”
