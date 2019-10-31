With the playoffs looming large, Alouettes’ head coach Khari Jones chose to rest his regulars for the most part last Saturday afternoon at Percival Molson Stadium in their meeting with the top team in the league, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Ti-Cats went a different way, playing their regulars and thanks to a second half surge, came away with a 38-26 win over Montreal. Vernon Adams Jr. got the home side off on the right foot. Adams played most of the first half, passing for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns; hooking-up with Quon Bray and Jake Wieneke Matthew Shiltz took the helm in the second quarter and was good for 120 yards in the air and a major to Chris Matthews. That had the Alouettes holding a 21-14 lead at the half. It was all Hamilton over the final 30 minutes of the game as their defence limited Montreal to a safety and a field goal while the Ti-Cats rolled-p 24 points to claim the win. “We played well in the first half, with a lot of our guys, it didn’t go as well in the second half,” coach Khari Jones said. “There are things to fix, but we have a good feeling on what happened.” Gino Lewis earned a career milestone as his efforts saw him pass the 1,000 receiving yard mark for the first time in his career. Running back Jeremiah Johnson logged 105 yards for 16 carries in his day at the office. Montreal will look to rebound as they close out the regular season on the road. Friday night Montreal will face the Ottawa Redblacks at TD Place Stadium. Then on Sunday, November 10 at 1:00 pm the Alouettes will host the Edmonton Eskimos in the Eastern Semi-Final.
Tiger-Cats topple Als with second half surge
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
