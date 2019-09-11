The mosquito ‘AAA’ Verdun Ti-Cats punched in two touchdowns in the second half and took control of a defensive battle against the Chomedey Blues on Sunday morning.
The Blues put up a stellar performance in the first half. They held a lethal Ti-Cats offense to just six points and looked threatening at times on offense. But, due to prior engagements, Chomedey lost their starting quarterback at the intermission.
Without their offensive catalyst at the helm, Chomedey struggled to attack Verdun’s defenders. According to head coach Dominic De Blois, they also suffered from several second half injuries, which forced a lot of players to play on both sides of the ball.
“Our starting quarterback left at the half, he’s our star player and we didn’t really have an answer after that,” said De Blois. “We were also playing with a short bench; there was a lot of fatigue by the end of the game.”
Verdun wasted little time taking advantage of a depleted Blues squad. The Ti-Cats marched down the field early in the second half led by their slippery quarterback and rumbling running back.
After a quarterback sweep landed them on the Blues 28- yard line, Verdun’s running back capped off a long drive with a powerful run into the end zone to make it 12-0. The Ti-Cats added another score late in the fourth quarter to seal their victory.
“We were able to move the ball, I was very happy with that,” said Verdun head coach Mathieu Gauthier. “We had our ups and downs, we still have a lot of work to do, obviously, but it’s all about the kids having fun.”
With a 2-2 record, the Ti-Cats are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. The team has improved a lot since week one, and it’s only going to get better if they keep grinding, says Gauthier.
A big factor for Verdun’s success comes from the emergence of their young running back. Relentless and strong, he refuses to go down without a fight. He’ll be a key piece going forward for the Ti-Cats.
“He showed up for his first practice two weeks ago, never played football before,” said Gauthier. “I have to give kudos to my assistant coach who discovered him.”
