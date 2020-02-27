Three Laval athletes earn recognition from Saputo

Recently the Foundation for Athletic Excellence (FAEQ) and Saputo Inc. celebrated their 20 years of collaboration by awarding $150,000 in bursaries to 51 talented student-athletes during the 20th edition of the Saputo Bursary Program, which took place at the Nutrilait Centre. Two types of bursaries were awarded at the event, 19 Academic Excellence bursaries to recognize outstanding scholastic results and 32 Academic and Athletic Support bursaries to promote balance between school and sport. Among the recipients were a trio of Laval athletes, soccer players Audrey Chelsie François and Matthew Catavolo plus artistic gymnist Félix Dolci. Audrey Chelsie François, 16 years old, was presented $2,000 for Academic Excellence. A member of the Quebec Cup champion Monteuil U18 squad, François also took part in two friendlies against Mexico with the U17 Canadian team. A Sport Etudes student at École Saint-Gabriel in Sainte-Thérèse, she maintained a 92 percent average. A solid one-on-one player, François creates scoring opportunites with her speed and has her eyes focused on playing in the World Cup and Olympics and earning a scholarship to an American university where she is considering studies in medicine, sports science or psychology.
The 17 year-old Matthew Catavolo was the top scorer on the U17 Montreal Impact Academy team last season. Catavolo was also a member of the Impact Academy U19 squad and took part in the U17 FIFA World Cup as a member of Team Canada. A Secondary V Sport Etude student at Lester B. Pearson High School, he had an 88 percent average in Sec IV. Catavolo’s goal for 2020 is to train with the Impact players and learn as much as possible alongside them. On the pitch in the future Catavolo would like to play with an MLS or European league club, academically he plans to study business and be an entrepreneur. For his efforts, Catavolo earned a $2,000 Academic Excellence bursary.
Artistic gymnast Félix Dolci picked-up a $4,000 bursary for Academic and Sport success. The 17 year-old Dolci wasthe gold medalist on the rings and silver medalist for the floor exercises at the World Junior Championships in 2019. That success was added to being the gold medalist in the all around competition at the Red Deer Canada Games and the Canadian Junior Championships in 2019.Dolci studies arts, letters and communication in the media stream at Collège Montmorency. Dolci is aiming for the podium at the Pan American Championships in May in order to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, but he already plans to continue his career until the 2028 Games and plans to work in the field of sports as a career choice.
