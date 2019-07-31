Pitching 11 innings of baseball over the course of two short days is very impressive statistic, add to the mix that the hurler is a 72-years-young former major leaguer and that takes the accomplishment to a whole other level. That 72 year-old is Bill “Spaceman” Lee who logged those innings in two countries last week as he pitched five in Vermont, picking-up the win and another six at Benevoles Park in Kirkland where he joined the Caribooze in Lakeshore Senior Baseball League action and was tagged with the loss. The win saw his Burlington team best Montpelier, “It’s always good to beat the state capital,” Bill Lee quipped. “Especially when they didn’t vote for me (when he ran to be governor).”The Kirkland appearance was billed as Spaceman Lands in Kirkland and was put out there by TSN’s Mitch Melnick, who tossed out the ceremonial first pitch. The word got out and in a short time it spread as there was a standing room crowd on hand at Benevoles and was treated to an entertaining come-from-behind win by the Padres over the Caribooze 8-7. “I had one bad inning, went in had some water and had a great inning after that,” Bill Lee said. “When the ball was in the air there were some great plays.” Lee impressed the crowd as he issued only one walk through six innings, if anything his ability to throw strikes worked to the Padres favour. “He had great control,” The Suburban and TSN 690’s Mitch Gallo, who was handling the catching duties said. “The batters were able to take their swings and make some contact but it was fun watching his curves and screw balls move around.” One of the Padres’ batters, Mike Lalonde, who picked-up the win on the mound, said the key to facing Lee was, “you couldn’t think about the fact you were facing a former major league pitcher,” Lalonde said. “Your mindset had to be it is a league game and it’s just another pitcher. If you let him get in your head then you are in trouble at the plate.” Post-game, much to those in attendance delight, Lee held court, posed for photos signed autographs and regaled those on the infield with great stories.
There’s still plenty of Space left to pitch
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’ staged in city’s west-end parks
- Oktopus in St. Laurent
- Communauto now available in Côte St. Luc
- Vacation safe
- NDG Community Food Centre’s ’Déjeuner sur l’Herbe’
- Pointe Claire wants 15 more properties off the new SPZ flood maps
- Beis decries Quebec buckpassing of flood map reform
- Beaconsfield Blvd. summer traffic tie-ups due to water supply work
Most Popular
Articles
- Around town
- Pierrefonds’ Catterall steps up to the plate for Team Canada
- Seven years after her Just For Laughs debut, Rachel Bloom returns as a superstar!
- The legendary Nasty Show is back at Just For Laughs
- The Post Millennial a growing right-of-centre voice in the media landscape
- Steinberg won't recuse on CSL Road project despite being cousin of partner
- Howie Mandel kicks off the series of Just For Laughs galas
- Get ready for The Cher Show tour; experiencing Broadway’s premiere Supper Club Feinstein’s/54 Below
- Just For Laughs: She The People and Elon Gold and Modi kill it at the Centaur Theatre
- Former Expos publicist Griffin optimistic big league ball will return to Montreal
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Around town
- Pierrefonds’ Catterall steps up to the plate for Team Canada
- Seven years after her Just For Laughs debut, Rachel Bloom returns as a superstar!
- The legendary Nasty Show is back at Just For Laughs
- The Post Millennial a growing right-of-centre voice in the media landscape
- Steinberg won't recuse on CSL Road project despite being cousin of partner
- Howie Mandel kicks off the series of Just For Laughs galas
- Get ready for The Cher Show tour; experiencing Broadway’s premiere Supper Club Feinstein’s/54 Below
- Just For Laughs: She The People and Elon Gold and Modi kill it at the Centaur Theatre
- Former Expos publicist Griffin optimistic big league ball will return to Montreal
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Where will you be vacationing this summer?
You voted:
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
-
Jul 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.