The 2019 edition of the Montreal Alouettes sported new uniforms, a new logo and a new attitude that served the team well, fighting to a 10-8 won-loss record and their first post-season appearance since 2014. “It wasn’t an easy season by far,” interim head coach Khari Jones said. “But it was fulfilling.” There was a buzz in the city among fans with each game garnering more interest. Percival Molson Stadium had a surge of spectators, thanks to the exciting brand of never say die play of the Als. The team’s final game, the semi-final loss to Edmonton had 21,054 faithful on hand. “Is it ever fun to be back at Percival Molson,” team president Patrick Boivin said. Heading up Montreal’s resurgence was coach Jones, who had the full commitment of his team from the opening kickoff to the final whistle of each game. Montreal has also found their starting quarterback in Vernon Adams Jr., who was a threat with his arm or his legs and showed great composure under pressure in guiding his offensive unit. “Vernon’s just beginning his career his journey and I’m really proud of him,” Jones said. “He had to put this team on his back sometimes to win football games, it was pretty special.” Adams feels that the key to growing the success of the team lies in having Jones at the helm. “Winning is going to sell tickets,” Vernon Adams Jr. said following the loss to Edmonton. “We won this year and Khari knows how to win. He’s the guy we’ve got to bring him back if we want to keep winning.” At the press conference last Friday, Patrick Boivin said, “we have every expectation that Khari will be here next year and we’re working as if it was happening. It’s down to the details and he also has the same expectations.” Jones looks forward to getting the contract finalized as he is eager to be part of the club’s future. “I love this team, I love this city,” Jones said. “I think we placed enough building blocks to make a nice long run. I want to be where I’m wanted.” With fans looking towards the 2020 campaign, Jones offers this. “Wait and see, wait and see, I’m excited,” he said. “Once everything gets in place, if all goes to plan the plan is to hit the ground running. Get a training camp under our belts with the nucleus of players; it’s going to be an exciting team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.