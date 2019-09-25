There was no better way to enjoy the final day of summer 2019 than by holding the inaugural edition of The Suburban Hat Trick Ball Hockey tournament to benefit a trio of local organizations.
The day-long event took place at Laval’s Centropolis where the first champions in the Adult, Youth and Media Divisions were crowned. 94.7 Hits pumping out the tunes, MC par excellence Fred Abaji pacing the day and the grills fired up serving up Lester’s hot dogs allowed all those in attendance to relish the waning summer.
“We were very pleased and proud to hold the event in Laval,” The Suburban‘s publisher Michael Sochaczevski said. “We are part of the community here and to be able to benefit the three charities today is what it is all about.”
When all was said and done, the recipients, Sun Youth, West Island Big Brothers and Big Sisters and La Maison de Soins Palliatifs de Laval each were presented with a cheque for $5,000.
“I applaud Michael [Sochaczevski] and his team for what they have accomplished today” said Laval councillor Paolo Galati, who was the event’s co-president of honour with fellow councillor David De Cotis. “This has been a tremendous day for all, especially for the great organizations that will benefit from everyone’s efforts.”
Souvenir-Labelle Councilor, Sandra El-Helou congratulated The Suburban on its community efforts and said, “how important events like this are not only to bring the community together, but also to teach young people the importance of being involved with charities”.
Those cheques were presented at noon time ceremonies, following a superb rendition of the national anthem by 12 year-old Dalia Bonfia, who has competed on La Voix Junior and performed in the Sir Wilfred Laurier School Board’s Star-Fest.
Making the day a success came through teamwork and great partnerships. The Laval Rocket, always involved in the community, not only were on site with Rocket swag and their inflatable shooting skills game, but Rocket mascot Cosmo was in the house keeping the teams and fans entertained.
The Rocket also donated a sweet VIP package that was part of a silent auction, which included four tickets, parking, food, a meeting with a Rocket player post-game and a Rocket sweater autographed by the 2019-2020 team. There were two Rocket sweaters that were presented to the two finalist teams in the youth division that were randomly drawn for to decide the lucky recipients. Cominar graciously allowed the event to take place at Centropolis ,while the city of Laval provided the hockey nets to provide a great venue for the games. The rinks were sponsored by Elran, Servomax and Publisac, while a trio of the youth teams was sponsored by CBRE, Groupe Shapiro and Continental Auctions and a handsome donation came from H & R Reit just to support the cause. Through generous donations by community-minded businesses, costs were kept down, meaning more money in the pot for the charities. Jean-Marc Lalonde and members of his company Medi-Vie were on hand as first responders if any injury were to occur. Antonios Karagiannakis of Bio Steel Sports Nutrition donated bottleas for each player and supplied the rehydration liquid all tournament long. Levine Bros. chipped in and Daniel Kraft’s IGA at Cavendish Mall kicked in with 50 cases of water, while Lynk protein drink set-up for tasting and for any product sold during the day, the proceeds were donated 100 percent to the charities. Dominic Servello of Drop the Puck Montreal teamed up with Luc Anthony of LA Sports to hand out goodies to the players during the day.
The day also ran on volunteers, from Suburban staff members to Sun Youth Hockey’s Vinnie Matteo and his crew helping out in whatever task was required to make the day run smoothly to the referees, thanks to Mauro Fusco’s Association des Arbitres Commercial du Quebec. “We were here all day and had a great time,” Vinnie Matteo said. “This was something special and what a great success for the first one. All I heard all day long was positive things people were saying about the event.”
The first champions into the book were CIBC in the Adult division, Metro Media squeaked out a 4-3 victory over The Suburban in the media final and Team Sport Life bested College Sainte Anne in the Youth final. In that match-up, the Sainte-Anne players each received a $25 gift certificate from Play It Again Sports on Decarie donated by Yves and the Team Sport Life players were presented with tickets to the Maple Leafs versus the Habs Monday night game. Those tickets were courtesy of Sun Youth from a package of tickets donated by Jagger Long of Karma Tickets out of Toronto and Dany Mercurio of Toronto Ticket Market.
“Part of our program concerns the students giving back to the community,” Sainte-Anne coach Patrick Niiya said. “This was a great event, lots of fun and allowed the team to contribute to the cause. I want to thank The Suburban for inviting us to be part of the first tournament.”
With edition one done, the organizers of the event will soon be back at it planning for a bigger and better Suburban Hat Trick Ball Hockey Tournament in 2020.
