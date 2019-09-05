The Suburban Hat Trick Ball Hockey Tournament

The Suburban Newspaper is proud to announce the first Suburban Street Hockey Festival, which will take place on Sunday, September 22nd at Laval’s Centropolis. The day long tournament will raise funds for three local charities, Sun Youth, Big Brothers and Big Sisters West Island and Laval’s Maison des Soins Palliative. The event will feature both adult/corporate teams and elementary school squads. The Laval Rocket and Montreal Alouettes will be participating in a day of street hockey, food, fun, entertainment and a few surprises. Come show your support and help raise money for a good cause.
YOU CAN SHOW YOUR SUPPORT BY:
ENTERING A TEAM: Minimum is a $2000 commitment • Enter a team of between 9 and 13 players (4 on 4 hockey) • You will get coverage in The Suburban including a team picture • A charity tax receipt. •An appreciation bonus in the Suburban. • Chance to win the trophy for winning team • The Team that raised the most additional money will win a prize, plus picture in the Suburban and article • The opportunity to give back to your community.
KIDS HELPING KIDS - SPONSORING A KIDS TEAM: Minimum is a $1500 commitment • Sponsor a team of 9 to 13 kids from a local elementary school (grades 5 and 6) • You will get coverage in The Suburban including a team picture • A charity tax receipt. •An appreciation bonus in the Suburban. • The opportunity to give back to your community
RINK SPONSORSHIP: Minimum is $750 commitment • Sponsor gets 4 logos on the rink • Naming of the rink •An appreciation bonus in the Suburban.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 514.484.1107 or email: oliver@thesuburban.com
