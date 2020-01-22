The Study takes down PCHS in close affair

The Study took on PCHS in their home court on a snowy Thursday night. It was a close match for the most part, however, The Study took home the victory by a final score of 31-22.
“The girls played a hard-fought game from the first whistle until the final buzzer,” said The Study head coach Aaron Hester. “We’ve been having a pretty good season so far and I want the girls to continue playing hard during the home stretch of the season. This was a great start.”
The first half of the game did not feature much offense from either side of the ball. The first quarter of the game ended 8-7 in favor of The Study.
The second quarter of the game saw an incredible defensive effort on The Study’s side of the ball, as they allowed PCHS to only score two points, while scoring six of their own. The Study took the lead into halftime 14-9.
PCHS was not ready to back down as they made a nice comeback, this time holding their opponents to only two points in the third quarter. The excitement level on the PCHS bench was extremely high, as they saw their team storm back to tie the game at 16 a piece once the third quarter ended.
As soon as the fourth quarter started, it was a different story. The Study’s number three, Gabriella Issa, took over the game and didn’t look back. In the first two minutes of the quarter she scored six points, giving her team a 22-16 lead. As the game was winding down, Gabriella sealed the victory with a big steal in the offensive end of the court and finished it off with a big two points.
The Study went on to win the game 31-22, in large part due to the play of Gabriella.
“This might have been her best game of the season,” said The Study head coach Aaron Hester. “It was a team victory, but you were able to tell she was very motivated today.”
