The start of the 2020Junior Elite ball season delayed

We've known for some time now, but it's now official: the start of the 2020 season of the Quebec Elite Junior Baseball League is delayed. The 74th season of the circuit will not start on May 16th as planned, due to the pandemic of COVID-19, which is raging in Quebec as elsewhere in the world.
"This is a very difficult time for the world of sport, but also, and most importantly, for our entire society in general," said the league's president, Rodger Brulotte. “On behalf of the league, we offer our best thoughts to all Quebecers at this difficult time that we have been living collectively for several weeks now. “
It is difficult at this time to know when the season will get underway, but the QJEBL will follow the recommendations of the provincial and federal governments for this summer's sporting events. It is already clear that the start of the season will be delayed by several weeks.
"We want to try to give players a chance to play competitive baseball games this summer. Of course, we will not take any foolish risks and we will closely monitor the situation," Brulotte said.
Moreover, as announced a few hours earlier by Baseball Canada, it should be noted that the Canadian Junior Championship, which was to be held in Gatineau, Ottawa in mid-August and organized by the Gatineau Tyrans, was simply cancelled.
Further details will be released in the coming weeks when a clearer picture of the situation can be drawn up.
