Dorval’s Maya Holt has set two provincial records swim records and she’s only 12-years-old.
“It felt weird because I was getting a lot of attention, it was surprise but it was fun,” said Holt. “I was happy with the way all our swimmers performed and I was encouraging them the whole time.”
She had the two best scoring swims of the entire Provincial Championship which was held in February in Quebec City. Dorval’s swim club had a strong showing, ranking 4th in medal standings. The event had 65 different swim club and 600 swimmers from across the province.
“Dorval is a pretty new club in the sense of high level competition,” said Dorval swim coach Chuck Meklensek. “Maya (Holt) breaking records is a true testament to how the club has advanced in the last few years.”
Holt’s records came in the 50m breaststroke at 33.02 beating a record from 2011 and in the 100m breaststroke beating a record from 2012. Remarkably, she’s only been swimming for about five years and has already found a high level of comfort in the pool.
She’s quick to credit coach Meklensek who’s been helping her reach her full potential.
“He deserves a lot of credit, he just encourages everybody and is so helpful for the whole team,” said Holt.
Of course, when it comes to training schedules swimming can be quite rigorous and demanding. On a standard day, they’ll wake up at around 4:45 a.m. and they’re in the pool by 5:30 a.m. for up to two hours. It’s not easy and takes a high level of commitment, dedication and passion for the sport which is something Holt clearly demonstrates.
“There’s no ceiling, she can go as far as she wants,” said coach Meklensek. “She’s really good, she’s a really grounded swimmer but she’s only 12-years-old. All she has to do is keep getting better at each meet.”
The major event that she has her eyes on is the Quebec Cup this weekend in Pointe-Claire.
“I’m just taking things step by step,” said Holt. “I’d like to improve all my times, I just enjoy training and everything.”
