The Lac St. Louis Saints are marching into the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay 2020 as Team Quebec 1.
The 14-player floor hockey team and its three co-coaches flew from Montreal-Trudeau via Toronto to the host city on the Western edge of Lake Superior on Monday and took part in the opening ceremony Tuesday night.
Before the big trip, the athletes took part in one last practice session at their home gym in the LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School on Sunday.
“In a perfect world we would come back with the gold medal and these guys would be in seventh heaven,” co-coach Shawn Ryan said. “Any medal, we’d be extremely happy. Coming back with nobody hurt would be a great success because at the end of the day they just want to go and they want to represent that they’re doing this for the Pedicelli family, as far as they’re concerned, which is our co-ordinators from our region.
“These guys, the first thing in the world is they just want to do everything for Suzanne and Dino.”
Ryan, whose daughter Hannah is also a co-coach of the team, stressed the impact the Pedicelli’s have made in Special Olympics locally. Suzanne Pedicelli became a Member of the Order of Canada in 2006 and this is the description on the Governor General’s website:
“For more than 25 years, Suzanne Pedicelli has helped people living with intellectual disabilities to strengthen their confidence and self-esteem. Her tireless efforts as the founder and driving force behind Montreal Island’s southwest chapter of the Special Olympics have enabled athletes to train for, and attend, provincial, national and international competitions. As an administrator and fundraiser, she has committed herself to building an inclusive society that not only celebrates the accomplishments of Special Olympics athletes but also provides support and encouragement to their families.”
Hannah Ryan has been involved with Special Olympics along with her father for some 13 years and she and Shawn each have clearly defined roles in running the floor hockey team.
“It’s always a known fact, even the boys laugh that I do all the paperwork, I do all the lineups,” Hannah said. “I do everything like that. He just stands there and yells at them during the game, but I make sure they actually get out there and play the game. I’m excited. I’m nervous. I grew up with these guys. I started when I was 12. So a lot of them I’ve known most of my life. And this is going to be my first nationals, so to get to experience it with them, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.