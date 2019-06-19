The need for speed and security extends beyond the track in Formula One racing

When Formula One teams roll into town for a race the first components that need to be put into place are the tech and communications departments to link back to the factory of the team, because in today’s digital world, technology plays a vital role in every aspect of succeeding at the track. Racks of computers are wheeled in, servers switched on to begin each race weekend and the digital information needs to flow faster than an F1 car on a straightaway. The digital aspect for Rokit Williams racing is in the hands of Acronis as the Williams Martini Racing Formula One team has partnered up with this global leader in hybrid cloud data protection and storage. Utilizing Acronis’ expertise in all aspects of the digital realm Rokit Williams can work towards success on the F1 circuit. While the engineers, builders and most importantly, the drivers concentrate on the information provided, Acronis guarantees the availability and security of the data in the very proprietary world of F1. Every grand prix weekend Formula One teams capture hundreds of gigabytes of telemetry data, and produce terabytes of engineering and test data at the factory. “A car can record 150-200 gigabytes or more of data each race,” Patrick Hurley, Vice-President and GM Americas for Acronis said while in town for the Montreal Grand Prix. “Multiply that by the number of races each season and it is very important that the data is secure and sent back to home base for any corrections to be made. In qualifying, split seconds can mean the difference between one or five or 10 and putting the team in the best position to win.” The ability to interpret the data and make informed decisions is often what sets teams apart, making data the most valuable asset in the race toward the finish line. “There’s quite a lot (of data), the engineers do most of the homework and then present it in the most simplistic terms,” Montreal born Rokit Williams driver Nicholas Latifi said. “Back at the factory on the simulator or coming out of a meeting there is a lot of preparation. At the end of the day it’s a sport where you’re fighting for 100ths, 10ths of a second. Any information you have that might or might not make a difference is good to have; it’s good to be on top.” Just as teams look to improve and adapt to succeed so does the role of data in that quest. “We’re working with a couple of things in the machine learning and artificial intelligence space,” Hurley said. “We’re taking that data and trying to use it in a more creative way by taking it, analyzing it and help them to make real time decisions. Using the technology we have to actually make suggestions on how they can tweak the car to improve the performance.” The Rokit Williams team enjoys peace of mind knowing that Acronis is riding shotgun with their drivers as they negotiate each track on the Grand Prix schedule.
The need for speed and security extends beyond the track in Formula One racing
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
