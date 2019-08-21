To paraphrase that Broadway classic Diamonds are a girl’s best friend from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,, “the ladies are Le Diamant’s best friends as the trio of ladies’ teams, A, B and Senior, all claimed the Inter-Club Championships. “I could not be more proud of what they accomplished,” Jessy Martineau, captain of the ladies’ B team said. “Everyone on each team contributed to this happening.” This mark’s the first time that all three teams have captured the Inter-Club crowns. “Each team did what they had to do to win,” Martineau said. “The other clubs provided tough competition but the teams were up to the challenge.” Two of the teams, the B and Senior squads, had the advantage and opportunity to win their respective championships on their home course of Le Diamant. The A ladies finished ahead of Le Cerf, where the championship was contested and Atlantide’s team. The B squad bested Whitlock and Vaudreuil while the Senior ladies topped Le Versant and Lachute. “Winning the Inter-Club Championships is memorable,” she said. “Winning all three categories is something all the team members will be able to share.”The A team is Johanne Lacas (capt), Pascale Croteau, Josée Richard, Josée Binette, Jessy Martineau, Sophie Bissonnette, Zoé Gilbert, Carole Ladouceur and Ghislaine Therrien. The B squad consists of Jessy Martineau (capt), Johanne Lefebvre, Carole Ladouceur, Anne Longpre, Andrée Prévost, Johanne Lacas, Diane Duquette, Ghislaine Therrien and Francine Forget. The Senior ladies team is Jessy Martineau, Johanne Lacas (capt), Josée Richard, Sophie Bissonnette, Zoé Gilbert, Andrée Prévost, Francine Forget, Josée Binette and Anne Longpre.
The ladies are Le Diamant’s best friends
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
