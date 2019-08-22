Humorist and TVA Sports personality Kevin Raphael also sports another cap, humanitarian as for the past four years he has hosted the KR Classic to benefit the efforts of Leucan. The KR4 Classic took place last Saturday at Laval’s Guimond Sports Complex where celebrities and professional athletes took to the ice to compete for the KR Classic Princess Laulau Cup. Team Raphael took on Team Duclair, which was headed-up by Ottawa Senator Anthony Duclair. The former Lac St. Louis Lion has been part of the event from the beginning and is always ready to answer the call from Raphael. “I’ve known Kevin for years so there was no doubt I would participate, especially for such an important cause,” Anthony Duclair said. “Each year I’ve been able to get more of the players who are home for the summer to participate and I will look to have even more next year.” Among the players taking part were former Pittsburgh Penguin Maxime Talbot, Laval’s Zach Fucale of the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch, Colorado’s Samuel Girard and Mathieu Joseph of the Lightning. Lending a hand to the celeb squad were Team Canada members Marie-Philip Poulin, Anne-Sophie Bettez and Hilary Knight of Team USA. Leading up to the game fans were treated to food and fun outside the complex, followed by the opening face-off handled by current IBF and NABF Super welterweight champion Marie-Ève Dicaire. Players from the MAHG program were also given the chance to scrimmage with the pros during the event. “It’s just a great way to end off the summer before heading to camp,” Zach Fucale said. “Being part of it is important because everyone knows or has been touched by cancer.” All the funds raised, which included a donation by Fanny Salois-Trudeau of $1,135 for the Shaved Head Challenge, go directly to Leucan. The labour of love for Raphael came from a meeting with a young lady battling cancer at a cancer benefit show he was performing in. From that contact, Raphael embraced the opportunity to be on the frontlines of the battle. “The important thing is not the amount of money raised, the achievements or the prizes won, “Kevin Raphael said.”But simply the positive impact it can have on the lives of people around. This hockey game is my legacy for years to come. This game will allow us to change the lives of many princes and princesses, not to mention their kings and queens.”

