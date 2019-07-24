The joint was jumping as Als roll to third straight win

Esks’ receiver Kenny Stafford avoids a diving tackle attempt by Montreal’s Ryan Carter. Stafford was held off the scoreboard and to 58 reception yards in the Als’ 20-10 win over Edmonton.

 Rob Amyot The Suburban

That joint was Percival Molson Stadium as Montreal doubled up on the Edmonton Eskimos for a 20-10 victory, their third straight, to improve to 3-2 on the season during the Alouettes’ Family Day game on Saturday afternoon. A strong defensive performance where the D-unit did not allow any TD’s and big plays by pivot Vernon Adams Jr. paced the victory by the home side. The play of the game was a razzle-dazzle effort that showed reverse and turned into a flea-flicker pass from Eugene Lewis back to Adams for the Als’ first major of the game. Adams also hooked-up with receiver Jake Wienke for another six points. Stifling defence by Montreal held off the Esks’ attack plus defensive backs Greg Reid and Taylor Loffer snagged Trevor Harris’ missives for interceptions. Very appropriate on Family Day was the presence of Chomedey born brothers Peter and Jeffrey Lenkov, who are part of the ownership group looking to purchase the club from the CFL. Jeffrey is a lawyer based out of Los Angeles, while Peter is a Hollywood based producer, writer and showrunner. Who better to help reboot the ownership than having the person responsible for the relaunch of Hawaii 50, MacGyver and Magnum P.I. as one of the owners of the Alouettes ? Montreal heads into a bye week but it will be Friday Night Lights when they return to the mountain on August 2nd to host the Redblacks and look to extend their streak to four straight

sports@thesuburban.com

