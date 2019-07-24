That joint was Percival Molson Stadium as Montreal doubled up on the Edmonton Eskimos for a 20-10 victory, their third straight, to improve to 3-2 on the season during the Alouettes’ Family Day game on Saturday afternoon. A strong defensive performance where the D-unit did not allow any TD’s and big plays by pivot Vernon Adams Jr. paced the victory by the home side. The play of the game was a razzle-dazzle effort that showed reverse and turned into a flea-flicker pass from Eugene Lewis back to Adams for the Als’ first major of the game. Adams also hooked-up with receiver Jake Wienke for another six points. Stifling defence by Montreal held off the Esks’ attack plus defensive backs Greg Reid and Taylor Loffer snagged Trevor Harris’ missives for interceptions. Very appropriate on Family Day was the presence of Chomedey born brothers Peter and Jeffrey Lenkov, who are part of the ownership group looking to purchase the club from the CFL. Jeffrey is a lawyer based out of Los Angeles, while Peter is a Hollywood based producer, writer and showrunner. Who better to help reboot the ownership than having the person responsible for the relaunch of Hawaii 50, MacGyver and Magnum P.I. as one of the owners of the Alouettes ? Montreal heads into a bye week but it will be Friday Night Lights when they return to the mountain on August 2nd to host the Redblacks and look to extend their streak to four straight
The joint was jumping as Als roll to third straight win
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Hampstead homeowner not surprised at Steinberg veto
- Around the Towns
- SADB okay with new amended SPZ flood map
- Cracking a West Island Myth
- Beaconsfield wants 152 homes out of SPZ flood maps
- Hudson Farmers' Market open very Thursday
- SADB construction causes parking nightmare
- Dorval unhappy with amended SPZ map
Most Popular
Articles
- The legendary Nasty Show is back at Just For Laughs
- Prospective new owners of the Alouettes get a good impression of one improved team
- DDO adds two more splash pads
- Pierrefonds and Dollard soccer become a Force on the field
- Beaconsfield opposes SPZ
- Around City Hall
- Government modifies new flood maps
- REM work in TMR
- Hundreds of world’s brightest young minds spending summer in Canada
- Divas of Pop rock the boardwalk
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- The legendary Nasty Show is back at Just For Laughs
- Prospective new owners of the Alouettes get a good impression of one improved team
- DDO adds two more splash pads
- Pierrefonds and Dollard soccer become a Force on the field
- Beaconsfield opposes SPZ
- Around City Hall
- Government modifies new flood maps
- REM work in TMR
- Hundreds of world’s brightest young minds spending summer in Canada
- Divas of Pop rock the boardwalk
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Where will you be vacationing this summer?
You voted:
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.