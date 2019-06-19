Last weekend, 30 kids who require help and assistance to play organized hockey next season took to the ice at the Dollard Civic Centre for a skills session with Hockey Canada and Hockey Canada alumni as well as volunteers from Sun Youth’s SLAP hockey program as part of the Dreams Come True program. The event marked the return of Dreams Come True to the Montreal area for the first time since 2009. The event is funded through the Hockey Canada Foundation and the 30 selected participants received so much more than Saturday’s 90-minute ice session. The players, aged 6-to-10 years, will have their hockey fees covered for the season (up to $450) and on Friday night, the players were outfitted head to toe with Bauer equipment that they get to keep. Looking to adapt the program to meet the ever changing make-up of Canada, this session borrowed a page from the SLAP Hockey format where our national sport is introduced to immigrant children from countries where hockey is an unknown commodity. “This is what we are looking at, having the opportunity to introduce the sport to newcomers,” Francois Bouchard, manager of Grow the Game for Hockey Canada said. “This s a new family for the players, that is exactly what I said in my speech last night (at orientation), I told them all welcome to the Hockey Canada family. Dollard Hockey and Sun Youth have done a fantastic job in arranging and hosting this event.” Among the 30 participants were eight girls, which Vinnie Matteo of SLAP Hockey was pleased to see. “It was so great to see them out there,” Vinnie Matteo said. “I had mothers and fathers asking if their daughters could take part. While I told them it was too late for this time, I think we will have to look at getting them on the ice down the line.”
For Dollard hockey, having the opportunity to host the Dreams Come True event is right in their mandate. “We work at being accessible and inclusive,” Dollard Hockey president Mitch Trapid said. “What we are looking at is keeping this group of players out on the ice every couple of weeks so they will be better prepared to join in for the new season.” Since its’ inception in 2007, the program has helped over 1,300 youths to participate in our national sport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.