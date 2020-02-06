The Étoiles Feminine 13 du Québec hockey team is set to take on the boys at the world famous Quebec International Pee Wee Tournament in February. The roster of 19 players includes a quartet from the Lac St. Louis region, second only to Richelieu’s five player contribution. The Lac pack taking part are defenseman Rachel Bishop and a trio of forwards Renee Bishop, Julianne Maheu and Elise Durivaux. The team was selected from the annual Caroline Ouellette Girls Hockey Celebration where Ouellette, Cassandra Poudrier, Valerie Bois, Laurianne Rougeau and Amy Doyle made the selections and will be the coaching staff. “Every year it’s better (the talent),” Caroline Ouellette said. “This year we had a lot of first year pee wees challenge to make the team. I think for this year and next will be really strong as far as girls coming to our selection camp.” To prepare for the competition they will face in Quebec, the Étoiles played a pair of tune-up games at Place Bell’s community rink. Team Quebec took on Lucille Teasdale Diabolos and last Saturday faced off against the Pionnieres de Lanaudière Pee-wee AAA squad. “It’s very important (these games) because we’ve never played together,” Caroline Ouellette said. “Although this team is made up of the best pee wee females in the province we will be facing teams that have played 25-30 games together so these games are good experience for the team.” Les Étoiles will open their tournament play on the ice at the Centre Videotron on February 16 against the Jr. Oilers team from St-Albert Alberta. “We’re very excited to play them, I know it’s a great community,” Ouellette said. “I played there with the National team many years over my career.”
