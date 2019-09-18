Thanks for the clean sheets of ice Jim

On September 2, the city of Pointe Claire lost one of its favorite sons as longtime employee James Houston passed away at the age of 55 at the Jewish General Hospital with his wife of 29 years Martine by his side.
The unexpected passing of Houston caught his many friends off guard. Houston was a fixture at the Bob Birnie Arena where he was the first one on the ice and the last one off each work day as he resurfaced the main and annex rinks on the Zamboni.
A jovial soul, Houston would wave or nod to those waiting to take to the ice once he returned to the garage following his spins around the rink. Houston took a lot of pride in his work and in his relationships with his co-workers. In a sense, Hockey West Island, Pointe Claire Ringette, the Pointe Claire Oldtimers and the Pointe Claire Figure Skating Club have lost a member of their respective organizations.
Houston will be sorely missed by his siblings, Sharon (Dave), Cheryl (John), Deborah (Steve), Steve (Barbara Ann) and Frank. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers in law, as well as many relatives. Houston’s death will be felt particularly by Natasha, his godchild. An animal and nature lover, the family asks that donations be made to the SPCA in his memory.
