The atom ‘B’ TGV Express picked up steam at the end of the second period and never slowed down, as they rolled by the Delta Panthères en route to a 6-2 victory.
Christopher Drivas led the way with four goals for TGV. Much like a train, Drivas skated around the ice with a full head of steam. He was a nearly unstoppable force all game long. He opened the scoring nine seconds into the first period.
He notched the game winner late in the second period on a dazzling solo effort. Drivas scooped up the puck in his own zone during a penalty kill. He went coast-to-coast, split the defense, and placed the puck by Delta’s sprawling goaltender, Zachary Prévost.
“He shows up to every game, he works hard, gives us 100 per cent and he gets rewarded,” said TGV coach Theodore Kottaridis. “I mean, all the kids played amazing, obviously they all have their parts to play but they all come to show up.”
Drivas added two more goals in the third period before Ryan Haddad punched in the sixth and final goal of the game. It was a difficult third period outcome for the Panthères, who entered the second intermission facing a reasonable 3-1 deficit.
But Delta failed to contain TGV’s offense in the final frame. And scoring aside, the Express kept the Panthères at bay in the defensive zone, with smart breakouts and sharp goaltending from George Kottaridis.
“We teach them how to work hard and play hard,” said Kottaridis. “I mean, obviously we want them to be happy and create a great environment, but that’s basically it.”
After the game, Delta head coach Sylvain Guilbault told his players to remember the most important facet of hockey: teamwork. The on-ice chemistry wasn’t there, he said, and it needs to get better if they want to right the ship.
“There wasn’t any teamwork today, they were playing individually,” Guilbault said. “We asked them to play like a team because they’ll win games as a team and not as an individual player.”
Delta has plenty of time to work on a new strategy as their next game comes in the New Year against the Ambassadeurs on January 5. TGV will also enjoy some time off with their next game coming January 7 against the Nationals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.