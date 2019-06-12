Ten Lions get caught in the Draft

The superb play of the Lac St. Louis Lions in the 2018-2019 season, where they just finished short of taking the Jimmy Ferrari Cup and a berth in the TELUS Cup Canadian Championship, did not go unnoticed by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) scouts. Last Saturday at Quebec City’s Videotron Centre 10 members of the Lions’ squad were selected during the Q’s 2019 Entry Draft, hosted by the Quebec Remparts. There were no first round picks but the first Lion to go was Pierrefonds’ Charles-Alexis Legault, a defenceman, selected 4th in the second round, 22nd overall by the Gatineau Olympiques. The host Remparts took a trio of Lions in the draft starting with Beaconsfield’s Adam Cardon of the Lions’ defence corps, a first pick of the fourth round going 55th overall. Quebec followed-up picking forward Adam Mendelson of Dollard, 11th in the 6th round, 101 overal and centre James Malatesta from Kirkland, 8th in the 7th round, 116 overall. The Shawinigan Cataractes tapped centre Dovar Tinling of Pointe Claire 41st overall, the 5th pick of the 3rd round. Defenceman Nicolas Pavan of Beaconsfield went to the Moncton Wildcats64th overall, 9th in the 4th round. Ten picks later, centre Robert Orr went 74th overall, the 2nd selection of round five and was claimed by the Saint John Sea Dogs.Centre Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero was the 5th pick of the 7th round, which was made by the Blainville Boisbriand Armada. Massimo Gentile, a centre from Montreal was final Lion selected, going 14th in the 12th round, 211 overall to the Charlottetown Islanders. Also being picked in the draft was goalie James Brady from Beaconsfield who was a member of the Midget Espoir Lac St. Louis Tigers. Brady was picked 106th overall, 16th of the 6th round by the Halifax Mooseheads. The Rimouski Oceanic made Kuper Academy Kodiak defenceman Spencer Gallant of Pointe Claire the 14th pick in the 12th round, 212th overall.
