The West Island Lakers hosted Sun Youth in an eventful Sunday matinee Bantam AA basketball game. Sun Youth played an incredible game on both the offensive side of the ball, as well as the defensive. The final score of the game was 75-47 in favor of Sun Youth.
No one in particular stood out for Sun Youth as four different players scored in double digits. It was a real team effort tonight.
“We have actually had much better games this season but I’m really happy with the win this afternoon,” said Sun Youth head coach Afreyah Boateng. “We scored a lot of points off of fast breaks which was nice, but our defense gave up too many clean looks.” Coach Boateng emphasized that his team will work on fixing their issues at their next practice.
The first quarter of the game showcased offense from both clubs, while Sun Youth played stingy defense to enter the break with a lead. Sun Youth held West Island to only eleven points in the first quarter, while scoring 18 of their own.
The second quarter was a different story, as Sun Youth completely dominated the competition scoring 22 points while only allowing four.
“The second quarter was by far our best of the game,” said coach Boateng. “If we play like we did for the majority of the season, nobody will be able to stop us.”
Tanner Slutsken did everything he could do in order keep the Lakers in the game during the third quarter. He made back-to-back three pointers and drained two free throws in the span of two minutes.
Even with Slutsken scoring in bunches throughout the third quarter, Sun Youth’s lead was too far out of reach, as they would end up winning the game 75-47.
West Island head coach Karim Ladicani was pleased with his team’s performance despite the loss. “We just played the best team in the league and lost by 28. It may sound strange but I’m really not too upset about the final score. We outrebounded them and played as a team, it was a solid effort tonight.”
