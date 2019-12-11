The Visiting Ile Perrot Riverains took on the Westluc Kings Friday night at Montreal West Arena, in a spirited Atom AA hockey game. The Riverains won handily, 3-1.
The first goal of the game was scored by Joshua Jean-Louis of the Riverains after two straight minutes of relentless pressure to start the game.
After being dominated for three quarters of the period, Westluc’s Tyler Winkler took the puck down the wing from center and tied the game at one, shooting the puck low glove to beat the goaltender.
After a very defensive first period of hockey, the score was tied at one.
“Our offensive zone time and forecheck was great tonight,” said Ile Perrot head coach Gerard Ghantous. “I always tell the boys to apply the pressure and they did a solid job in that department tonight.”
Ile Perrot’s Joey Fazlo gave his team the lead with four and a half minutes left in the second period, taking the puck in the slot and tucking it home on the backhand after a great individual effort.
The second period of the game ended with a 2-1 lead for the Riverains. They dominated the period, holding Westluc to only one shot on net. However, coach Ghantous thought his team could have been even better.
“We had our moments today but I think we could have played a better team game,” emphasized Ghantous. “I gave them a long speech after the game about teamwork. Hopefully the boys respond well next time.”
Cameron Reid added to the Ile Perrot lead halfway through the third period after banging home a rebound.
The Kings had a couple of chances in the last two minutes of play, however, that is as close as they would come, losing by a score of 3-1.
“We played one of our best games of the season tonight despite the loss,” explained Westluc head coach Andrew Winkler. “After losing our past couple of games by four goals or more, I couldn’t have asked for a better effort tonight.”
