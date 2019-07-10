Stanback-coming through

Montreal Alouettes’ running back Will Stanback (31),out of Hempstead NY, provided the fireworks on the U.S.’s Independence Day as he supplied a trio of TD’s in the win 36-29 win over the Hamilton Tiger Cats last Thursday night at Percival Molson Stadium. That allowed the Alouettes to put the first W into the win column with an impressive home-opener victory over Hamilton. That defeat of the Cats was not only payback for their 41-10 win over the Als in week three of CFL play, it was also Hamilton’s first setback of the campaign. Stanback’s 203 yards on the ground performance was the first 200 plus yard game for a Montreal running back since Mike Pringle all the way back to 1998, he also added 46 yards in pass receptions. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. looked more poised and comfortable as he scored a rushing touchdown, connected on 14 of 25 passes and threw for 202 yards. The Montreal defence was solid as they managed the potent Ti-Cats offence, keeping them from penetrating the red zone for most of the match. The Alouettes are now 1-2 on the season with head coach Khari Jones finally notching his first win in that capacity. Montreal will travel to Ottawa to face the Red Blacks for a Saturday matinee at TD Place Stadium with a 4:00 pm kick-off.
