The St. Thomas Knights took down Loyola High School Tuesday afternoon. The game ended with a close score of 53-49 in favor of St Thomas. However, the Knights earned this victory because of their hot start to the game.
The game got off to an even start, with both teams exchanging the first eight buckets of the quarter. Noah Manikoglu of the Knights was scorching hot start right from the start. He scored seven points along with two rebounds and two assists in just 10 minutes to start the game. The first quarter ended 13-11 in favor of St Thomas.
“Noah was great all game, but he really impressed me at the start,” said St. Thomas head coach Marc Faubert. “He distributed the ball extremely well and scored timely buckets for us. He’s really improved as the season has gone on.”
The second quarter was a different story, as the Knights started taking over the game. They held Loyola to six points in the quarter, while scoring 14 of their own. It was a strong quarter in particular for Knight’s guard Sajin Singh, as he scored eight points in a row with three minutes remaining. The score at halftime ended 27-17 for St Thomas.
“That second quarter was exactly what we needed. We needed our best players to be our best players in the first half and they did that,” said coach Faubert. “I emphasize how important it is to go into halftime with any lead. 10 points is almost like a bonus.”
The third quarter was more of the same. The Knights played tight defense and attacked Loyola’s basket with ease. The quarter ended 44-32 St Thomas.
The fourth quarter was an intense one. Loyola stormed out of the gate cutting the deficit to four with three minutes left in the game after going on an eight to nothing run. However, it was too little too late as Sajin Singh came up clutch with a couple of blocks to end the game.
“We played hard at the end. If we only played a little bit harder to start the game, the results may have been different,” said Loyola head coach Wesley Sanders. “We’re going to regroup and I’m excited to play our next game.”
