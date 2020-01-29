The St. Thomas Knights took care of business in LCC’s home court Wednesday afternoon as they beat their opponents by a low score of 37-28. Scoring was a struggle for both teams at times, but St. Thomas found a way to fight through it and get it done.
“It was a strange game, that’s for sure. We’re not used to low scoring games like this one,” said St. Thomas head coach Greg Griffin. “LCC always comes out strong and we did a great job at limiting their chances tonight. We were great at rebounding and that’s something I preach all the time in practice.”
The two defenses did a really great job in the first quarter, as it ended 6-4 in favour of St. Thomas. Sacha Venu lead the way with four points and three rebounds.
The second quarter saw a little bit more offense, especially on the Knights’ side of the ball. They scored 12 points, doubling their total from the first quarter. LCC went into the half time break trailing 18-13. No player scored more than four points at that point in the game.
“It was a real team victory,” explained coach Griffin “No one tried to make sloppy individual plays. If you want to win, that’s how it’s going to happen.”
The third quarter was a better one for LCC, limiting St. Thomas to seven points. However, they were only able to score seven of their own as well. LCC trailed by five points going into the fourth and final quarter.
St. Thomas took over the game in the fourth quarter and never looked back, as they went on an eight to two run five minutes into the frame.
Sacha Venu and Jonathan Griffin led the Knights in scoring with eight points apiece, while LCC’s Liam Gali scored a game high 10 points in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.