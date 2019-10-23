When the 2019 Toyota National Championships came to a close on Thanksgiving Monday, CS St. Laurent had good reason to celebrate as the club’s U17 and U 15 boys’ squads made podium with bronze medal finishes in their respective tournaments. In Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, the U17 St. Laurent team turned in a gritty performance to win 4-2 on penalty kicks over British Columbia’s Mountain United FC. Ismael Kenneth Kone opened the scoring for St Laurent early in the first half, but, BC was able to take the lead in the second half. Lucas Boothscored late in the first half for the BC reps and Jordan Curlier (60’) put Mountain United up in the second half at the 60-minute mark. Younesse El Mehdi Chibane pulled St. Laurent even six minutes later. When nothing was settled in real time, the outcome was decided from the penalty mark with the Quebec reps earning the win. St. Laurent’s U15 boys dominated Winnipeg’s Bonivital SC in the bronze match with a 4-0 win for the medals in Edmonton, Alberta. That was a great bounce back by the boys after losing a heartbreaking semi-final to Alberta’s St. Albert Impact where a 1-1 draw was decided on the sixth Impact player to step to the penalty spot. In the bronze victory Franck Loic Goufo Zoumessi, Thomas Khairy, Junior Anthony Kwekam Wega and Nazim Bouzaza scored while keeper Shoumeng Tian secured the cleansheet for St. Laurent.
St. Laurent soccer earns bronze honours at National Championships
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
