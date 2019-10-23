When the 2019 Toyota National Championships came to a close on Thanksgiving Monday, CS St. Laurent had good reason to celebrate as the club’s U17 and U 15 boys’ squads made podium with bronze medal finishes in their respective tournaments. In Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, the U17 St. Laurent team turned in a gritty performance to win 4-2 on penalty kicks over British Columbia’s Mountain United FC. Ismael Kenneth Kone opened the scoring for St Laurent early in the first half, but, BC was able to take the lead in the second half. Lucas Boothscored late in the first half for the BC reps and Jordan Curlier (60’) put Mountain United up in the second half at the 60-minute mark. Younesse El Mehdi Chibane pulled St. Laurent even six minutes later. When nothing was settled in real time, the outcome was decided from the penalty mark with the Quebec reps earning the win. St. Laurent’s U15 boys dominated Winnipeg’s Bonivital SC in the bronze match with a 4-0 win for the medals in Edmonton, Alberta. That was a great bounce back by the boys after losing a heartbreaking semi-final to Alberta’s St. Albert Impact where a 1-1 draw was decided on the sixth Impact player to step to the penalty spot. In the bronze victory Franck Loic Goufo Zoumessi, Thomas Khairy, Junior Anthony Kwekam Wega and Nazim Bouzaza scored while keeper Shoumeng Tian secured the cleansheet for St. Laurent.

sports@thesuburban.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.