St. Laurent’s Annabelle Xu aces bursary award

Recently, the National Bank in partnership with the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence (FAEQ) awarded $126,000 in individual bursaries of $2,000 or $4,000 to 38 student athletes during the 28th edition of their bursary program. Among the recipients was tennis player Annabelle Xu, who was served a $4,000 Academic Excellence bursary. As a member of the Canadian Fed Cup junior team, Xu reached the semifinals of two International Tennis Federation (ITF) grade two tournaments and triumphed in singles and doubles in a grade four ITF tournament in Israel. Xu is a solid player in the back court and has a strong forehand stroke. To up her game, Xu is working on her serves and volleys to incorporate with her forehand and backhand skills. In the short term, Xu is looking to win in a grade one or two tournament this season and has her eyes set on playing in the Roland Garros Junior Tournament. The talented tennis player is also aiming at making the professional ranks in the future. The 15 year-old Xu studied in Secondary IV in the distance education program of Académie les Estacades and maintained an academic average of 91% in Secondary III in the sport-studies program of Collège de Montréal. She is interested in following a career in medicine or becoming an entrepreneur in the fashion industry.
Xu now joins the list of past winners that includes Félix Auger-Aliassime, Mikaël Kingsbury, Alex Harvey, Mélodie Daoust, Charline Labonté, Caroline Ouellette, Jennifer Abel and Roseline Filion.
