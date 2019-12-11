When an international field of divers took to the boards at Centre Claude Robillard for the annual CAMO Invitational diving meet, the host CAMO team made their own ripples in the waters, including a three medal performance by St. Laurent’s Amélie-Laura Jasmin. There was a pair of gold medals and a silver for Jasmin’s efforts in the 14-15 women’s division. On the opening day, she took gold on the 3m springboard racking up 370.40 points. 3m in women 14-15 years, Amélie-Laura Jasmin (Montreal / St. Laurent) grabbed first place by going for a gold medal with a total of 370.40 points. “I was first after the preliminaries round like last year,” Amélie-Laura Jasmin said. “The difference from the 2018 edition is that I stayed focused in the final. I was in my bubble and I was “in focus” unlike last year where I put myself maybe a little too much pressure to stay in front and that earned me a fifth place.” The next day on the 1m board, Jasmin found herself again in first following the prelims but was edged out of the gold by .85 with a score of 315.65. “I made some mistakes in the final, so that’s why I finished in second place,” Jasmin said. “I’m really happy with my performance.” She then captured her second gold medal and a 316.45 point performance on the tower. “Three podiums in three days is still very good, “ she said. “I am very happy with my results. This is my last year in the 14-15 age category. I will have to continue my progression this season to continue to improve and become even better. “
St. Laurent’s Amélie-Laura Jasmin makes a trio of trips to the podium
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
