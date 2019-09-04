St. Laurent rallies over Dollard

While the St. Laurent U-11 girls soccer team were on their way to a remarkable comeback, the Dollard-des-Ormeaux learned an important lesson the hard way.
Marika Cregheur scored late in the second half to give St. Laurent a 5-4 win at Ed Janiszewski Park last Tuesday night.
“In the end we didn’t give up, right until the very end,” St. Laurent coach Robert Di Girolamo said.
The winning goal gave St. Laurent its second lead of the game. St. Laurent scored four straight goals in the second half to take a 4-3 lead.
St. Laurent’s Evia Di Girolamo and her teammates never lost faith in their ability to come back despite trailing 3-0 at the half.
“Because we’ve done it before,” she said. “And I was like, ‘We’re going to go out there and beat them. We’re going to win this game, the whole team.”
The Dragons rode a rollercoaster of emotions from agony to ecstasy and then right back to agony during a sequence that saw St. Laurent awarded back-to-back penalty kicks with Dollard leading 3-1.
St. Laurent failed to score on the first attempt, but Noreen Tijhof scored when they immediately got a second chance to score from the spot because a Dollard player accidentally handled the ball when the Dragons swarmed their goalie to celebrate her save on the first penalty kick.
“We were in a tournament, they saw it, our goalie saved a penalty kick, and the same thing happened,” Dollard coach Alison Short said. “But that was in a shootout to break a tie, so the ball was dead, it wasn’t in play. This was a different scenario.
“It was a tough lesson. They’re 10-year-old girls. They were excited that their goalie stopped a penalty kick.”
Dollard scored three goals in the first half, including a brace by Nora Ussher minutes that made it 3-0.
“After the half maybe we, I guess the soccer expression is, went back on our heels,” Short said. “We were back on our heels, made a couple of slow moves getting out of the back, and ultimately when you’re slow getting out of the back, that’s when the offensive team can score. And there were a couple of mistakes.”
