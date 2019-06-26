By a score more worthy of a football game, the St. Laurent Crush mosquito A baseball team outlasted the Lakeshore Red Braves 23-18 in Beaconsfield last Tuesday.
Panagiotis Panagopoulos hit a grand slam to cap a 10-run open inning for St. Laurent in the fifth at Beacon Hill Park.
“Peter, who we call ‘Peeps,’ hit a grand slam the day before his birthday, which is pretty cool,” Crush head coach Menashi Mashaal said. “And that was a good exclamation point finally on an inning that was a little bit of a snorefest.”
It was one of four hits in the game by the Crush, including a two-run triple in the first by Yianni Papadopoulos; St. Laurent drew 20 walks, including each of their eight batters in the fourth when they scored the maximum five runs in the inning.
The Crush drew seven straight walks prior to the grand slam; the last six each forcing home a run.
“It was unfortunate because the last couple of innings, when it becomes a walk-fest like that it gets a little bit boring,” Mashaal said. “But up until then it was a great game, a seesaw battle. We took the lead, gave up the lead, tie game, that was what baseball is about.
“But then when you get to the end and it’s really just a lot of walks and stuff it’s kind of unfortunate.”
Whereas St. Laurent held off swinging at anything close with the home plate umpire calling a very tight strike zone, the Lakeshore batters were more aggressive as evidenced by their 10 hits in the game.
The Braves had two hits while scoring five runs in the home half of the fifth; they also drew five walks in the inning and had a batter reach base on catcher’s interference.
“The positive about tonight, our hitters were hitters and they were working hard to hit the ball,” Lakeshore co-coach Ian McJannet said. “And it’s the way we coach our kids. We coach our kids to swing the bats and we’re proud of them for swinging the bats. And we’re always talking about how we’re building for the regionals. It doesn’t matter what happens now, we’re building for the regionals.
“Despite the score we went out there and we told our kids they played a great game.”
