Spartans rule Riders for Inter-Provincial championship

After fashioning a come from behind victory over the LaSalle Warriors by a 64-34 score, the pee wee St. Laurent Spartans had little time to celebrate their Provincial Championship. By claiming the Provincial crown, the Spartans punched their ticket for a trip to Ottawa and the TD Centre, home of the CFL’s Redblacks for the Inter Provincial Championship. St. Laurent continued to ride the wae of success as they handed the Myers Riders a 46-20 defeat and claimed the Inter Provincial Cup. The pee wee Spartans brought home the Inter Provincial hardware for the first time, a perfect finish to the St. Laurent Spartans 65th anniversary campaign.
Bottom from left : (row 1) Fabrice Sanou, Mark Antoine L’Heureux, Jassor Ghulam, Julius Mercado, Devin Henry, Remi Deschesnes, Connor Keaton Duhamel, Alessio Szameitat (row 2) Emma Janssen, Nicklas Bergdahl, Jayden Pierre-Louis, Dylan Dam, Marek Beaudry, Jalen Pootoogook, Alex Vergados, Kaleb Simpson (row 3) Matteo Dell Aquila, Dylan Malan, Clement Gaudet, Bryan Gwadia, Drereg Valdez Galang, Karifa Camara, Bryan Koreki, (row 4) Keyshawn Robb, Alexandre Belim-Ahoa, Aziz Kavalo, Samuel Poutou, Christos Calagrias (row 5) Garnette Williams, Jules Villeneuve, Frederrick Barbier, Abdel Fakhoury, Hassan Nehme
Coaches (L to R): Liz (Mgr), Yasine, Joe, Manny, Wayne, Sylvain, Elias, Kevin, Jay and Sirven.
