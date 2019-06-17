The St. Laurent U10 boys soccer team won its first three games of the 2019 Lac St. Louis Regional Soccer Association Outdoor Tournament before losing in the semifinal.
St. Laurent defeated Brossard 5-1 on Saturday morning at Terra Cotta Park in Pointe-Claire before winning 2-1 against the Dollard des Ormeaux Dragons in the afternoon.
Abderrahmane Ferdjallah scored his second goal of the game in the second half as St. Laurent held on for the win despite a strong push by DDO for the equalizer.
“This one was a big tight,” St. Laurent coach Hussein Hariri said after his team improved to 2-0 in the tournament. “They came close to scoring a goal at the end but one of my players played the hero, Samir Kanazoe cleared the ball out from the goal. It was a big, big play.”
Ramy Bannour scored in a losing cause for the Dragons, who tied 1-1 against Brossard in their second game Saturday afternoon.
DDO closed out the tournament with a 6-0 win against the Dorval Tigers on Sunday morning.
Dragons coach Hany Sarhan said the competition provided good experience for his players.
“They get to understand pressure situations a couple of games in a row,” Sarhan said after DDO’s first game Saturday. “They get to see teams they’ve never seen, so it’s a really good experience for them.”
St. Laurent won 1-0 against CS Monteuil on Sunday morning to go 3-0 at Terra Cotta Park. But Monteuil got its revenge with a win in the afternoon semifinal at Eugene Dostie Park in Ile Bizard.
“You just want to teach the kids that winning is not everything,” Hariri said after St. Laurent’s second win Saturday. “So as a coach I always tell my staff that we want to take the kids from point A to point B. We want to win, that’s for sure, but it’s how you make them understand when they lose that winning is not about everything. They can have fun while losing, so that’s your role as an educator.
“My teams don’t always win, right? But I just want to see their attitude when they lose. Do they stick together? Do they shake the referee’s hand? Are they respectful, even if they lose? And those are the things that we want to teach to our kids.”
