Soccer and baseball federations monitoring a situation in flux

With many federations in a holding pattern due to the cancellation of seasons, there are others that are in the middle of the prepare to launch for the coming spring and summer schedules that are dealing with the fluid situation created by COVID 19. Soccer Quebec has added to their initial response to the COVID 19 situation, which saw the cancellation of all federated indoor soccer activity until March 30. The situation creates a great deal of uncertainty about the start of the outdoor season and the holding of several events. At the present, Soccer Quebec has confirmed the following cancellations. The championships of the Premier League of Futsal of Quebec in the men’s and women’s divisions as well as the cancellation of the provincial championship of the regional futsal leagues that was set for Laval on March 28 and 29.. Cancellation of all Team Quebec camps which were scheduled in Laval April 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19. The popular Quebec-Ontario series scheduled for April 24 to 26 in Ontario will not take place and the Sports Etudes season is done. Decisions regarding other upcoming competitions and events will come in due course according to new government recommendations. For all questions relating to regional or club activities, people need to contact their Regional Soccer Association or club directly. The entire Soccer Quebec team continues to work to prepare for the possible start of the season and minimize the impact of this exceptional situation. Baseball Quebec had their organizations take a break from their training camps until March 27. Directives will be issued by the Federation by March 27 regarding baseball activities in the province after this date. Also, the spring camps in Florida for BQ’s Sports Etudes programs are now suspended. Returning players and coaches have been instructed to follow the recommendations of the ministry and to remain in quarantine for 14 days upon their return. Baseball Quebec continues to monitor the situation closely and will make sure to issue other instructions regarding future activities.
Soccer and baseball federations monitoring a situation in flux
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
