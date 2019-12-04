Skate with Santa and brighten a child’s Christmas

Every year, for a few weeks before the Holiday Season, our city’s oldest charity, the Montreal Diet Dispensary (MDD), converts into Santa Claus’ shop, with donations of food, clothing and toys coming in from all over. Just down the road from MDD’s Santa shop, Montreal advertising and marketing communications firm CHM Communications Inc. has assumed the role of elves by taking on the toy part of MDD’s needs, making smiles at Christmas the order of the day. In fact, CHM has been collecting gifts for needy Montreal children for the past 36 years and in just the past decade has turned over tens of thousands of dollars of gifts each year to the venerable Montreal Diet Dispensary. That’s a lot of smiles.
As CHM enters its 37th campaign, company President Sandy Milroy says the toy drive is always a challenge. “After all this time, it’s still the same,” says Milroy. “We start with nothing and aim to get close to 2000-3000 gifts. MDD has a need and we’ve stepped in and partnered to fill that need.”CHM’s Christmas 2019 effort includes the popular Bring Some Joy, Give A
Toy Skate With Santa event, which will be held at the Lower Canada College rink from 3:00 pm to 4:20 pm on Sunday, December 8th. Families, individuals, the young and old, anyone who brings a toy or makes a cash donation, whichh will go towards purchasing toys, is welcome. Gifts are collected in several ways, not just at the Skate With Santa. “Students at Lower Canada College have helped out in a big way for the many years,” Milroy said. “LCC Alumni are helping as well, as are CHM clients, and many toy companies.”
