Despite dressing only nine skaters, including one goaltender, the peewee ‘A’ MRO Eagles managed to withstand a late third period push by the Laval Avalanches.
The Eagles took down the Avalanches 2-1 thanks to a pair of second period goals. Catherine Richer notched the first goal for MRO just over a minute into the period. Victoria Gaudreau-Vadivel added the game winner five minutes later.
After the game, head coach Jean Roy said he was happy with the way his team fought against Laval. They were missing several players due to vacation plans, but the rest of the team stepped up. And they’re coming together just in time for playoffs.
“We had a sequence the last month and half where the girls, as they get better, they try to do it all by themselves and over the last two games I thought they went back to passing the puck, rather than carry it all the way to the goalie,” said Roy.
The Avalanches have a notoriously stingy defensive team, according to the MRO coach. But they often struggle to score on their opponents, which showed throughout the Sunday afternoon matchup.
“I think that was a good game, they always have good defense,” said Roy. “I think they’ve had challenges all year scoring. They scored one on a scramble today, but every time we’ve played them they do a good job preventing us from scoring.”
Laval punched in a rebound late in the third period courtesy of Amelia Baumgartner. But Baumgartner’s marker wasn’t enough to rally her squad. They failed to generate any dangerous scoring chances, as MRO shut down the defensive zone.
“We always have a good chance on them, last time it was 2-0 for us and they came back at the end,” said Laval head coach Carl Page. “We missed a lot of opportunities; the puck just didn’t roll on our side.”
Page said it was simply a case of being outworked by their opponents. They didn’t have a bad game, they just didn’t have the same energy as MRO, he explained. Page is preparing his team for the post-season and that means finding a scoring touch.
“We’re going to focus on shooting,” said Page. “At that age the goalie offers a lot of rebounds, today there were a few times the rebound was a few inches from the stick.”
