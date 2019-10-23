Scoring down South

Kirkland’s Jake Rozzi is enjoying a ton of success playing for the South Kent Selects Academy Hockey U15 team located in Connecticut.
“It’s a good team with good practices and we have tournaments and games every weekend so it’s like an NHL schedule,” said Rozzi. “Moving away from home was a bit difficult but I’ve gotten used to it and I’m starting to figure it out.”
The team is ranked fourth in the USA midget U15 rankings and have a record of 19-2-1 on the season. The program is primarily a travelling team that plays in two leagues, BEAST and HPHL and also plays in various elite showcases / tournaments within the US and Canada. They play to qualify for the USA National Hockey Championships held in Plymouth Michigan on April 1-6, 2020. South Kent U18 teams were back to back National Champions in 2018 and 2019.
“The competition is good, it’s faster pace than back home in Quebec,” said Rozzi. “My coaches are good and they have a lot of experience and I learn every day from them.”
The 15-year-old is enjoying a ton of individual success as well, ranking second on his team in points with 45 points in only 22 games played. One of the major advantages of playing for South Kent is the intense schedule that allows players to get a lot of ice time. They will end up playing a total of 50-60 competitive games and players regularly receive attention and commitments from some of the top NCAA schools. NHL players like Shayne Gostisbehere and Brandon Crawley attended South Kent Academy.
“I have great linemates, we moved the puck well together and it’s tough to stop us,” said Rozzi. “The game is more north-south but we’re able to slow the play down and make plays and I like playing that style.”
Rozzi grew up playing is minor hockey with the Lakeshore association. He was part of a team than won the National Bantam Richilieu Tournament where he earned MVP honours, finished 9th in regular season scoring that year, was part of a team that won the Dodge Cup in 2017 and won the Peewee Quebec International Tournament Elite AA Division.
“I have good hockey sense so I can make plays,” said Rozzi. “I’m good around the net so I can score goals from there and on the powerplay I can set up plays with my vision.”
Even though things are going well on the ice, Rozzi strives for excellent and wants to continue to improve in many areas of his game in order to reach his ultimate goal, the NHL.
“I’d like to improve my shot or my skating because I’m a decent skater I can get better technically,” said Rozzi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.