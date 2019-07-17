Saint-Laurent and Dorval’s U12F soccer teams faced off this week in a 5-2 game where Saint-Laurent’s Clara Maute dominated play.
Having scored four out of five of Saint-Laurent’s goals in the game, she shined.
“She stood out, she came to play,” said coach Jeff Bernarroch. “She made a big difference by scoring the goals, but more importantly with how she played.”
He said he was pleased with Maute’s performance by the way she went into spaces, did crosses, and hit goal posts. But, despite their win, he said he was disappointed with the team’s overall performance.
“It’s not always the score that’s important,” he said. “It’s how you play the game and development.”
Having played a lot of soccer in the past week and coming out of a tournament in Toronto where Bernarroch said the girls performed “extremely well,” they were a bit burned out.
But, that didn’t stop them from taking the game.
Dorval coach Mara Welch was still pleased with her teams’ performance despite the score.
“Our girls are starting to be able to compete better than they have in the past and that’s all we want from them: to grow and get better and give the other teams a slightly harder game,” she said. “They have a lot of heart… they’re a solid team across the board, that’s what’s great about them.”
Their strategy was to be first on the ball and be physical, but Bernarroch said his team anticipated their strategy as they’ve played against each other before. They opted to control the ball and have clean passes, which is what got them the game.
But, Dorval never lost their intensity.
“Our team is solid across the board and that’s what’s nice about them—they all contribute equally,” said Welch. “Even though it was a loss, the way they played, it’s on the right path.”
