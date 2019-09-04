And it was Great Britain ruling the waves of Lac St. Louis as the tandem of Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff of the Royal Thames Yacht Club took the world championship of the Fireball class last Friday following five days and 10 races to complete the competition. Hosted by the Pointe Claire Yacht Club, the field of 41 crafts enjoyed favorable conditions during the event. Australia’s Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne of the Black Rock Yacht Club finished second while France’s Ludovic Collin and Remy Thuillier of SRBrest came third. The top Canadian team was PCYC’s Joe Jospe and Tom Egli, finishing 13th overall. That duo had a bronze finish in the North American championships, which were held just prior to the Worlds. The host club also had the 14th and 15th spots locked up by Pierre Carpentier and Thomas Bird followed by Robert Levy and Jon Driver. sports@thesuburban.com
Rule, Britannia- Britannia rules the waves
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Around the Towns
- Resident suing MoWest for pothole damage to car
- Former Israeli UN ambassador, NGO Monitor head to discuss fight against BDS
- Montreal not open to agglo reform proposals: ASM's Masella
- If you have never taught, think twice before complaining
- West Island lawyer working pro-bono set to sue Quebec’s DPJ for $5 million
- Suburban mayors say Montreal not listening on Agglo reform
- Marquette MNA to hold Beach Soccer event for charity
Most Popular
Articles
- Recipe: 5 Kid-friendly recipes for your little chef
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- Where will Freeway Frank and Natasha land? CBC to replace Smith; AM 600 news and more stories from the local Broadcast scene
- Jayne DeLuca is Beaconsfield's dog whisperer
- Looking for the next challenge
- Federation CJA launches Combined Jewish Appeal 2019 campaign
- Sabrina Marandola to step into CBC Radio One Afternoon slot
- Dumas remembered
- Party in the Plateau at the 6th Edition of Montreal International Animation Film Festival
- Chomedey's play producing successful season
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Recipe: 5 Kid-friendly recipes for your little chef
- Freeway Frank and Natasha no longer at Virgin Radio?
- Where will Freeway Frank and Natasha land? CBC to replace Smith; AM 600 news and more stories from the local Broadcast scene
- Jayne DeLuca is Beaconsfield's dog whisperer
- Looking for the next challenge
- Federation CJA launches Combined Jewish Appeal 2019 campaign
- Sabrina Marandola to step into CBC Radio One Afternoon slot
- Dumas remembered
- Party in the Plateau at the 6th Edition of Montreal International Animation Film Festival
- Chomedey's play producing successful season
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.