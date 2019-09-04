Rule, Britannia- Britannia rules the waves
Rob Amyot The Suburban

And it was Great Britain ruling the waves of Lac St. Louis as the tandem of Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff of the Royal Thames Yacht Club took the world championship of the Fireball class last Friday following five days and 10 races to complete the competition. Hosted by the Pointe Claire Yacht Club, the field of 41 crafts enjoyed favorable conditions during the event. Australia’s Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne of the Black Rock Yacht Club finished second while France’s Ludovic Collin and Remy Thuillier of SRBrest came third. The top Canadian team was PCYC’s Joe Jospe and Tom Egli, finishing 13th overall. That duo had a bronze finish in the North American championships, which were held just prior to the Worlds. The host club also had the 14th and 15th spots locked up by Pierre Carpentier and Thomas Bird followed by Robert Levy and Jon Driver. sports@thesuburban.com

