Royals showcase offensive prowess in win over Phenix

The bantam ‘AA’ West Island Royals showed up to Ed Meagher Arena hungry for goals and smelling victory as they handed the St-Laurent Phenix a lopsided 8-2 loss.
The Royals were quick and efficient. They ran smooth defensive breakouts all game long. And their passing was on point up and down the line up. According to head coach Alain Sanche it always starts with a strong defense.
His defensive unit, led by Aidan Frey, made countless clean outlet passes. They dominated their own zone and, when it was required, they brought the offense. With a gifted d-core and talented forwards, Sanche says they having a winning recipe this season.
“What’s been really interesting is that the group is really focused on playing as a team and putting the team first, so there’s less individual play,” said Sanche.
West Island came out swinging against St-Laurent, posting four goals in the first period. Jamie McBain netted the first goal, followed by Matthew Vallée a minute later – his first of two on the night.
Jeremy Benoit and Michael Coppola added the last two goals of the opening frame. St-Laurent clawed back with a couple goals from the shifty George Tsagarospiros, unfortunately it wasn’t enough to inspire a comeback.
“Well I thought they were very disciplined, I mean, at some point the score got a little bit out of hand and we didn’t see anybody show signs of frustrations,” said Sanche.
With a 5-2 lead heading into the third period, the Royals continued to assert their dominance over the Phenix. They dissected the St-Laurent defenders and peppered goaltender Zachary Pageau.
St-Laurent head coach Nektario Vasiliados noted that if it wasn’t for Pageau the score could have been much more lopsided. Pageau made several spectacular saves, including a lunging glove save late in the game.
“I think our goalie played really, really well,” said Vasiliadis. “He was very good and it’s his first time playing ‘AA’.”
This is St-Laurent’s first season playing at the ‘AA’ level, so there will be growing pains. However, Vasiliadis already noticed positive signs. According to the coach his team has a great work ethic.
“The contact is something new to them and it’s something we need to work around but I truly believe with good attitude we’ll be fine going forward,” Vasiliadis said.
