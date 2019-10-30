Royals dethrone Kings to remain perfect

The atom ‘AA’ West Island Royals stormed into the third period with a fierce attack and a sharp, physical defense to down the Westluc Kings 7-2 last Friday evening.
The teams were caught in a 2-2 stalemate deep in the second period, until Royals forward Alessio Servello scored his first of two goals on the night. The Royals skated into the third period with a 3-2 lead and never looked back.
“It finally kind of clicked, it’s an evening game and it’s a smaller rink,” said Royals head coach Don Liesemer. “I think for our kids we have a lot of speed, they took a while to adjust but the third period it just started going in.”
The Royals struck the back of the net four times in the third period, despite the stellar play of Kings goaltender Edouard Cunningham. Cunningham was a warrior throughout the game, facing a tremendous workload as West Island peppered the net.
The young netminder stymied the Royals offense on numerous scoring opportunities. The highlight of the night came early in the third period when Cunningham extended his right pad for a dazzling cross-crease save. Unfortunately, the floodgates opened moments later when Servello notched his second goal on a brilliant individual effort.
“I think once we took a penalty in the third, I guess our players kind of all put their heads down and just weren’t working as hard,” said Kings head coach Chris Mammas. “They got another one right after the power play goal and that kind of put us a step back in our game plan.”
A few minutes later, Riley Summers found twine on the power play. Summers snuck the puck by Cunningham off an awkward angle from the corner. He added the seventh and final goal on a hard wrist shot from the slot with time winding down in the third.
Despite the loss, Mammas says the team is progressing in a positive direction. After suffering a 9-1 loss, the boys are back on the horse and showing signs of growth. They’re getting stronger and smarter; they just need to keep working, he says.
“We just told them to stick with it, keep shooting and keep skating, especially in this league, the teams that are going to be winning games are the teams that have the fastest skaters and shoot the puck,” said Mammas.
