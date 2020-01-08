The first place PeeWee AA West Island Royals took on the eighth place Phenix St-Laurent Sunday morning at Ed Meagher Arena, home of the Concordia Stingers. It was a close game from the get-go, but the Royals continued their winning streak with a score of 4-2.
“A win is a win so I can’t be upset with the way we played today,” said Royals head coach Pat Haney. “The standings are tight. We need to do everything we can in order to continue our winning streak.”
The first period had plenty of scoring chances but only the Royals were able to capitalize. Ayden Sabapathy beat two defenders using his speed and scored on a breakaway with a nice move to the forehand.
The second period had a lot more action. Félixe-Antoine Major scored three minutes into the period off a wild scramble in front of the net. A couple of minutes later, Sabapathy found himself on his second breakaway of the game. He chose a different move this time, going to the backhand and tucking home the puck.
A minute after the Royals made it 3-0, St Laurent found themselves on a five on three powerplay. Mathias Habre walked in and fired home a slapshot, making the score 3-1.
Goaltender Vincent Tenti made a couple of huge saves in the second period for the Royals, in which earned praise from his coach. “Both our goalies have been amazing this year,” said coach Haney. “I never have to worry about them. We don’t let in many goals for a reason.”
Two more goals were scored in the third period, one for each team. Victor He trimmed the deficit to 3-2 but that’s as close as St-Laurent would come, as Olivier Leroux sealed the victory with an insurance marker for the Royals.
Although it was a tough defeat, Phenix head coach Patrick Moritt was pleased with team’s effort. “The boys battled hard today. We played the top team in the division and really handled our own. We didn’t get the results we wanted but it was a good effort I’m excited for our next game.”
