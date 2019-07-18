Laval’s Karol-Ann Roy continued a breakout season by locking up her first Canadian Triathlon title with a fifth-place finish in the women’s CAMTRI sprint race at the National Triathlon Championships which were held as part of the Kelowna Apple Triathlon in the Okanagan Valley. That National Crown was added to a career-best third to the CAMTRI Sprint Triathlon American Cup circuit in Bridgetown, Barbados in April of this year. In 2018, Roy Finished in the top-five twice on the American Cup circuit. Roy made her debut on ITU World Cup scene as an elite athlete in Montreal in 2016 “I am super happy with my race and to be the first Canadian to finish today,” Karol-Ann Roy said. With a lead group of athletes off on their first of two laps on the bike course, the 26-year-old hopped onto her bike out of first transition, and churned the pedals to keep her podium hopes alive. “The first five minutes on the bike was the key for me today,” Roy said. “I was able to make up the gap and get to the front for the whole bike (segment).That set me up for a really good run so I’m happy.” Roy led a trio of Canadians, while crossing the line in fifth place overall with a time of 59:12. She was joined on the National Triathlon Championship podium by Calgarian Ellen Pennock who finished sixth at 59:24.0 and Elisabeth Boutin of Quebec in seventh place at 59:31. Roy’s success comes from her determination and commitment as she did miss an entire season competing when she had to deal with a femoral neck stress fracture that kept her out of training for a three month period and running for five months. Up next for Roy will be the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru as her efforts hae earned her a berth on Team Canada.
Roy la Reine of Canada’s female triathletes
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Food & Drink: 4 Wines and spirits you need to try this summer
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: The best apps for travel
- Entertainment: An un-Canadian true story - A Snob Talk with director Jamie Kastner
- Roy la Reine of Canada’s female triathletes
- Associés cage Tigers with solid play
- Elon Gold and Modi maintain Just For Laughs tradition of Jewish humour
- Healthy Life: Top 3 things to consider when therapy isn't working
- Brownstein: Start local events and meetings with security info
Most Popular
Articles
- Entertainment: CBC’S Family Feud Canada kicks off nationwide search for Canadian families to compete this fall
- DDO looking for culprits involved in illegal night truck dumping
- A bucket list experience at Yankee Stadium spikes Expos fever
- Beaconsfield opposes SPZ
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southern Quebec
- Mark Bergman is back on radio as he joins The Beat 92.5 FM
- Kirkland and SADB go book sharing for the summer
- Montrealer Rabinovitch now gets laughs in the Big Apple
- Unabashedly transparent comedian Bobby Lee hosts JFL’s Nasty Show
- Around City Hall
Images
Videos
Commented
Most Popular
Articles
- Entertainment: CBC’S Family Feud Canada kicks off nationwide search for Canadian families to compete this fall
- DDO looking for culprits involved in illegal night truck dumping
- A bucket list experience at Yankee Stadium spikes Expos fever
- Beaconsfield opposes SPZ
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southern Quebec
- Mark Bergman is back on radio as he joins The Beat 92.5 FM
- Kirkland and SADB go book sharing for the summer
- Montrealer Rabinovitch now gets laughs in the Big Apple
- Unabashedly transparent comedian Bobby Lee hosts JFL’s Nasty Show
- Around City Hall
Images
Videos
Commented
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.