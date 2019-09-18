The Côte St. Luc Minor Hockey Association is getting set to start the pre-novice program on Sunday, September 22nd and there is still room for boys and girls to sign on with the program. Children born in 2013 and 2014 can take part in pre-novice, which will run until mid-March. The program offers children methods and a framework that will help them learn the basic technical and tactical skills of ice hockey, stimulate their interest in and desire to practice by offering a structured and enjoyable context, instill the basic spirit and concepts of a team sport and facilitate the tasks and understanding of initiation coaches by training and providing them with appropriate and accessible educational and teaching materials. But most importantly, it is geared for the participants to have fun while learning to play hockey. For more info or to register contact info@cslmha.com .
Room for players in CSL Pre-Novice program
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
